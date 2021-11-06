Don’t Mix These Chemicals! What Happens When You Mix Brake Fluid and Chlorine?





TKOR Jul 8, 2017

Why do people say you shouldn’t mix electricity with water? What happens if you do? Let’s find out 🙂 In this video we’re experimenting with chemical experiments! In this video we dive into what happens when pool chlorine and Dot 3 brake fluid get mixed together, then talk about the science behind why. We’re taking pool shock chlorine and brake fluid to show you the results of our chemical experiment. What do you think will happen when we mix brake fluid and chlorine? How much heat will it create? Will we see a chemical explosion? Is it safe to mix brake fluid and chlorine? Follow King of Random and Grant Thompson to find out the results of our chlorine experiment!

This chemical project is also great for those wanting to know the properties of chlorine and brake fluid mixed: chlorine and brake fluid recipe, chlorine trifluoride, ammonia and bleach, chemicals, chlorine and brake fluid ratio, mixing ammonia and bleach, brake fluid chlorine, homemade bomb, explosive chemicals, brake fluid, DIY flamethrower, chlorine, dot 3 brake fluid, chlorine pebbles, flames, and much more.

If you’re looking to try something new or for an activity such as: DIY chemical project, chlorine basics, chemistry experiments, homemade science, cool science experiments, fun weekend project, or just a fun project with the family, watch the video to learn more.