.@PressSec says the Biden administration will engage in “targeted community by community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/hKcB1UQ1hm
Posted: July 6, 2021
And what form may I ask will this “Outreach” take? Hmmm.
A little Knock-Knock, hey just asking, have you been vaccinated, did you “Get Yours”…what will be the Checks on this? what will they do or know?, if you tell these good semaritans that “Oh yeah, I got mine”, sure, have a nice day.
Will they say, great, buy, thanks for caring!!! or will they ask for verification or proof with your Vaccine reg card and data thereon?
Or will it be as we have heard already, “We believe you are harboring unvaccinated individuals….Bwaaaahhaaahhaaa!!!!!!”
Will they have little stasi lists and “Know” who is Naughty and Who is nice???
Will they be all casual dressed with their clipboards and Gov ID’s and smiles with foreign accents no doubt? or will they have Lab coats on? Will they be accompanied by “Local Law Enforcement or Sheriffs? or National Guard?
Will these Guard be armed, as Local PD/Sheriff’s would be, any people present with force of arms would be a stated threat would it not?, subtle coercion or maybe it will just be for the protection of the Good Doers “Outreach Teams”, right?
You know, these predictions of what is happening in our nation have been around for a very, very long time….Always made out to be Patriot Lore, Conspiracy theories, anti NWO types (even though that does not exist), or Sovereign Citizen Ideologists….
And yet, here it is, about to make a splash into reality at our very doorways to our homes….and all those who have pooh-poohed these warnings of old, are what? Ignoring it! of course, they are weak people and will always do what weak people do.
Just remember, anyone who took this vaccine has much to lose and will hold on to the last vestige of Trusting the Authorities, your best friend, or family blood matters not, They will absolutely turn you in, even for speaking out against this Nazi shit….All Slavish behavior on their way to the death camps….
Oh right, no need death camp for them, they participated in the eugenics program already… Ha ha fkn Ha
Stay the hell away from my door!