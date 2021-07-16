Door-to-door vaccines launch in Mecklenburg County

Jul 12, 2021
In Mecklenburg County, 49% of the population is partially vaccinated and 46% is fully vaccinated. The Health Department is hoping to get those numbers up with a new initiative called doses to doors.
Community outreach groups have been canvassing certain neighborhoods for a few months now, educating and encouraging people to get vaccinated. On Monday, health department workers armed with COVID-19 vaccines joined to make it easy and convenient to get a shot right at home.
Door to door death delivery! Do they have a company name yet? How about “Death Dash”! They will not cease trying to get the number of deaths increased this Fall and Winter.
Idiots are actually answering their doors ? really?
somehow I doubt they will ever show up in my neighborhood , but if they do ..ill be the first to report it here
I smell a false flag/hoax a brewin.