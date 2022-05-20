Dow Jones Closes Down 8 Consecutive Weeks – This Has Not Happened in 90 Years!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Dow is set for another week of declines. This Dow has now been down for 8 consecutive weeks. This has not happened since 1923.

Things are about to get real.

This has not happened in 90 years.

The Dow ended the day up 8.7 points on Friday at 3 PM ET.

But the Dow was down over 934 points for the week. It was brutal.

Didn’t wanna say I warned ya but… #recession #StockMarket “The Dow is about to be down 8 consecutive weeks. That has only happened one other time and it was in 1923.” pic.twitter.com/GvUNxnaMeD — Donna Stazzone (@Stazzonephoto) May 20, 2022

Checked this and Bloomberg data also has 8 in 1923 as the longest weekly losing streak ever. I'm aware there are different stats on this going around, but using Factset and Bloomberg, looks like 8 in 1923 is the record fwiw. But I wasn't around then, so I can't confirm or deny. https://t.co/u7bhoYd0lX — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) May 20, 2022

Gateway Pundit