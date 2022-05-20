Dow Jones Closes Down 8 Consecutive Weeks – This Has Not Happened in 90 Years!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Dow is set for another week of declines. This Dow has now been down for 8 consecutive weeks. This has not happened since 1923.

Things are about to get real. 

This has not happened in 90 years.

The Dow ended the day up 8.7 points on Friday at 3 PM ET.

But the Dow was down over 934 points for the week. It was brutal.

Gateway Pundit

 

2 thoughts on “Dow Jones Closes Down 8 Consecutive Weeks – This Has Not Happened in 90 Years!

  1. And it sure aint in the fckin news is it!! Can you imagine losing 20% or more of your retirement account in 3 months stolen in fiat dollars!! Its happening right now and the news is about abortions!!! Any thing but the truth!!!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*