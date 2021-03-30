Dozens in Central Florida contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated pic.twitter.com/blEjQh3w6T
— conspiracyguy (@factrealist1) March 30, 2021
2 thoughts on “Dozens in Central Florida contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated”
Wow….imagine that.
Because the vaccine IS the virus. Duh!
What do you expect from an experimental drug? You’d think it was approved or something. Dumb sheeple.
Hmm….Continue to wear masks even AFTER you’ve been vaccinated.
I’m no rocket scientist but if something didn’t do what it was supposed to do, THEN IT DOESN’T WORK!!! So why are we still continuing to do it? And if it is supposed to work, then why do we still have to wear a mask?
It’s like saying you should just wear a raincoat and hat inside your house whenever it’s raining, because your house still might not protect from the rain.
Dumbasses!