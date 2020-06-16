Posted: June 16, 2020 Categories: Videos Dr Andy Kaufman MD – The Agenda Behind the COVID Hoax Vax Not Jun 12, 2020 A SARS-CoV2 virus has never been isolated. It’s only theoretical. Deaths from other causes are being listed as CoVID-19 to create the illusion of a pandemic. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Dr Andy Kaufman MD – The Agenda Behind the COVID Hoax”
I’m watching now but already downloaded
I have downloaded several videos (some of which have disappeared off the net) and have made DVDs so I can provide info to others as the illusion begins to fade
Excellent video thus far!!