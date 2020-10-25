2) How bad is it now that we might need a national mask mandate? This bad. https://t.co/upzPqM2X4M
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 24, 2020
Posted: October 24, 2020
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
2) How bad is it now that we might need a national mask mandate? This bad. https://t.co/upzPqM2X4M
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 24, 2020
One thought on “Dr Anthony Fauci: Pandemic has gotten so bad, it might be time to mandate masks”
Media Propaganda machine, the biggest enemy at this stage.