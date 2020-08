Dr. Ben Tapper Addressing Omaha City Council On Mask Mandate

NoMask Info

Dr. Ben Tapper is a doctor of chiropractic in Omaha Nebraska. His website and bio is at TheWellnessPointe.com.

Another version with some captions:

Here is the same clip in two segments on twitter:

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/08/dr-ben-tapper-addressing-omaha-city.html