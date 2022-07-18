Dr. Birx Tosses Tony Fauci Under the Bus: COVID ‘Came Out of a Box Ready to Infect’ and Made in China

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

In April 2020 The Gateway Pundit reported that Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team working on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 in North Carolina before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky.

After the US research project was shut down, Dr. Shi continued her coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.

It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high-security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.

The leader of the US task force overseeing the country’s response to the China coronavirus, Dr. Tony Fauci, was the one who funded the Wuhan bat virus work and kept it going.

In September 2021, President Trump joined The Gateway Pundit for a short interview. During our discussion, the topic of Dr. Fauci came up.

Dr. Fauci worked for President Trump but he apparently he never told the President that he was providing a grant to China related to the COVID virus.

Fauci was funding the viral research at the Wuhan lab. He had been funding the lab for years.

In fact, Dr. Fauci allegedly funded at least 60 different projects and studies at the Wuhan laboratory.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. later accused the US military and intelligence of also being involved in funding dangerous gain-of -function laboratories.

Fauci has denied he funded the Wuhan laboratory gain of function research. Fauci even denied this under oath despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary.

On Sunday, Dr. Deborah Birx told The Daily Mail the COVID virus “came of the box ready to infect” and was likely created in a lab.

It looks like Dr. Birx finally came clean and tossed Tony Fauci under the bus at the same time.

The Daily Mail reported:

Former President Donald Trump’s adviser believes Covid-19 could have leaked from a Wuhan lab where scientists were working on vaccines for similar viruses. Infectious diseases expert and former presidential Covid adviser Dr Deborah Birx told The Mail on Sunday that coronavirus ‘came out of the box ready to infect’ when it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2020. The adviser said most viruses take months or years to become highly infectious to humans. But, Dr Birx said, Covid ‘was already more infectious than flu when it first arrived’. She said that meant Covid was either an ‘abnormal thing of nature’ or that Chinese scientists were ‘working on coronavirus vaccines’ and became infected. ‘It happens, labs aren’t perfect, people aren’t perfect, we make mistakes and there can be contamination,’ she said. She accused China of initially covering up how infectious Covid was. Birx said Covid’s infectiousness was consistent with a virus which had been experimented on in a lab. ‘In laboratories you grow the virus in human cells, allowing it to adapt more. Each time it passes through human cells it becomes more adapted,’ she said.

Gateway Pundit