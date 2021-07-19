<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



MediaGiant

July 16th, 2021.

Wuhan Virus mRNA shots are programmed to turn a person’s body into a spike protein “factory,” and Dr. Hoffe says that over time these mass-produced spike proteins cause progressive blood clotting. No fewer than 60 percent of people who take an mRNA injection will suffer from these blood clots – and in the end, an overwhelming majority will end up six feet under due to the damage caused.

https://theduran.com/dr-charles-hoffe-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-already-have-microscopic-blood-clots/

European Medicines Agency Official: ‘Clear Link’ of Vaccine & Deadly Blood Clots in the Brain

https://cleverjourneys.wordpress.com/2021/04/11/european-medicines-agency-official-clear-link-of-vaccine-deadly-blood-clots-in-the-brain/?preview=true

