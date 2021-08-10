Dr. Dan Stock Destroys the Entire CDC COVID Narrative at School Board Meeting Aug 7, 2021

K-A

August 9th, 2021.

August 9, 2021

On Friday, August 7th Dr. Dan Stock addressed the Mt. Vernon School Board in Indiana over the futility of mask mandates and Covid-19 protocols in most schools. In his presentation, he references a flash drive he gave the school board members to review with all of the scientific literature he referenced.

Aug 7, 2021. Daily Reporter. Mt. Vernon mulling COVID-19 protocols after feedback

Dr. Dan Stock, a McCordsville resident and family medicine physician, said the measures Mt. Vernon has implemented and is considering adding are not useful. He added Indiana Department of Health and CDC recommendations are “contrary to the rules of science.”Coronavirus and other respiratory virus particles are small enough to go through masks, Stock continued, adding vaccines will not be effective against COVID-19. He noted the virus is on the rise in the middle of summer, a time when respiratory viral syndromes are typically at their lowest. Stock also pointed to the COVID-19 outbreak last month in Provincetown, Massachusetts, the majority of which included vaccinated individuals.

Vaccines don’t prevent infection, just symptoms, Stock said.

“So you cannot stop spread, you cannot make these numbers that you’ve planned on get better by doing any of the things that you’re doing,” he said. “Because that is the nature of viral respiratory pathogens. And you can’t prevent it with a vaccine because they don’t do the very thing you’re wanting them to do. And you will be chasing this through the remainder of your life until you recognize the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Board of Health are giving you very bad scientific guidance.”

“Mt. Vernon schools officials tabled a proposed update to its health and safety protocols and will contemplate other parts of the existing plan after receiving feedback from parents and a physician.”

The next Mt. Vernon School Board meeting is Monday, August 16th at 7:00pm.

July 13, 2021. Daily Reporter. Parents pressure school boards to do away with COVID restrictions

Dr. Dan Stock, owner of PureHealth Functional Medicine in Noblesville, told the board that masks don’t work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a claim that contradicts the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments.

Click on the links to access the following studies referenced by Dr. Stock:

1. SARS-CoV2-Transmission Among Marine Recruits during Quarantine.

2. Longitudinal analysis shows durable and broad immune memory after SARS-CoV-2 infection with persisting antibody responses and memory B and T cells.

3. Vitamin D for prevention of respiratory tract infections: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

4. Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis

5. CDC assessment of non-pharmaceutical influenza methods.

6. Federalist cases/mortality mask comparison

7. Heritage Foundation Study – In fact, mask use during the pandemic has been recommended by The Heritage Foundation’s Coronavirus Commission guidelines. However, our findings do suggest that public health strategies relying predominantly on mask mandates are inadequate, and thus other initiatives, in addition to mask wearing, should have been a component of policies aimed to limit the spread of the disease.

8. Declaration of Great Barrington– The Great Barrington Declaration- As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection. Over 60,000 medical experts have signed this declaration.

9. Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers.

10. Calcifediol Treatment and Hospital Mortality Due to COVID-19: A Cohort Study

11. Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide Content in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children.

12. Calcifediol treatment and COVID-19-related outcomes

13. “Effect of calcifediol treatment and best available therapy versus best available therapy on intensive care unit admission and mortality among patients hospitalized for COVID-19: A pilot randomized clinical study.

14. Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers

15. Community Use Of Face Masks And COVID-19: Evidence From A Natural Experiment Of State Mandates In The US

16. Face-Masks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis

This article has been retracted

17. Infection Fatality Ratios for COVID-19 Among Non-Institutionalized Persons 12 and Older: Results of a Random-Sample Prevalence Study

More here: ..

Source:

https://independentvotersofbrowncountyin.com/2021/08/09/dr-dan-stock-addressed-the-mt-vernon-school-board-in-indiana/