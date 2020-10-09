Dr E Michael Jones ~ The Truth About The Revolution (Oct. 2) & Its Jewish Manipulators





K-A

October 9th, 2020.

Video Source:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YPQqfpOGDugd

The True Story of the Murder of 13 Year Old Mary Phagan by her Jewish sweatshop boss, Leo M. Frank, in Atlanta, Georgia on April 26 1913 and the attempted cover-up of his guilt by Organized Jewry leading to the formation of the Jewish pressure group, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL):

The Frank Case: Inside Story of Georgia’s Greatest Murder Mystery (Pub. 1913, 480 pages)

Download PDF

https://archive.org/download/TheFrankCaseThe1913LeoFrankMurderTrialForMaryPhagan/the-frank-case-1913-www-leo-frank-dot-org.pdf

Its full title is The Frank Case: Inside Story of Georgia’s Greatest Murder Mystery. It was published anonymously. It highlights the events leading up to the trial and aftermath surrounding the April 26th, 1913, murder of Mary Phagan by her sweatshop boss, the superintendent of the National Pencil Company, Leo M. Frank. The book strives to maintain neutrality and includes a dramatically-rendered history of this sensational crime.

Audio book version of above book

https://tinyurl.com/y6a3ez8d