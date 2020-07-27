Dr. Fauci Inadvertently Revealed that the COVID-19 Pandemic Was Planned

On January 10, 2017, Anthony Fauci predicted in a speech: “There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases, both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already ongoing disease, and we have certainly a large burden of that, but also there will be a surprise outbreak. … the thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we’re going to see this in the next few years.”

Dr. Fauci gave the speech at the Georgetown Medical Center at an event titled Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration. The conference was organized by the Center for Global Health Science and Security (GHSS) in partnership with the Harvard Global Health Institute. It is notable how the event was described by Kat Zamban of Georgetown University in the title to her January 12, 2020, article: Global Health Experts Advise Advance Planning for Inevitable Pandemic. Notice that the pandemic the experts would be discussing was an “inevitable pandemic.”

I want you, dear reader, to ponder that statement made by Dr. Fauci in his speech. As you do that, let us put it in context. During the speech, Dr. Fauci bragged about his 32 years of experience studying infectious diseases as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Once he framed his expertise, he pronounced, based on that deep experience, that the Trump administration would be faced with an outbreak of an infectious disease. But let us look closer at that statement. It is very telling. For in that statement, Dr. Fauci has given us a window into his mind and his involvement in the outbreak that he was predicting.

You see, Dr. Fauci did not just guess that there would be an outbreak of an infectious disease, he was emphatic that “there is no question there will be a challenge” of a surprise outbreak of an infectious disease. In addition, Dr. Fauci punctuated his emphatic prediction of a disease outbreak with a closing statement that “the thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we’re going to see this in the next few years.”

So, Fauci emphatically predicts an outbreak of an infectious disease during the upcoming Trump administration. He then gives a timetable. He states that the disease outbreak will happen in the next few years. Sure enough, at the end of 2019, we were greeted with the purported COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China. Within months, it allegedly spread throughout the world and into the U.S.

But our analysis does not end there. You see, Dr. Fauci identified the infectious disease that he was predicting as a “surprise outbreak.” Think about it. If the outbreak of the disease is a surprise, by definition, it cannot be foreseen. If a disease cannot be foreseen, it cannot be predicted. How could Dr. Fauci predict something that is a surprise? He cannot.

Dr. Fauci is describing something that he knew would happen. It was only a surprise to the public. Premeditated murder is only a surprise to the murder victim. It is not a surprise to the perpetrator of the murder. The perpetrator of the murder can predict the murder. He can describe it as a surprise murder, but his meaning is that it will be a surprise to the victim. Dr. Fauci was predicting the pandemic with emphatic certainty; there was “no question” in his mind, he was “extraordinarily confident” that there would be a pandemic outbreak within a couple of years. And sure enough, the COVID-19 pandemic happened right on time, exactly when he said it would happen.

But Dr. Fauci said the outbreak would be a surprise. And we all know you cannot predict a surprise. The surprise was on us, not him. If it were a surprise to him, he could not have predicted it. Dr. Fauci is a criminal who has by his slip of the tongue revealed his complicity in a massive worldwide conspiracy.

Dr. Fauci’s Entire Speech

Dr. Fauci makes the statement: “There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases, both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already ongoing disease, and we have certainly a large burden of that, but also there will be a surprise outbreak” at the 3:20 mark in the video. He then makes his closing remark that “the thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we’re going to see this in the next few years” at the 39:00 mark in the video.

If you would rather not listen to Dr. Fauci’s entire speech, you can cut to the chase in the following edited videos.

