Dr. Fauci needs to be put in prison for stuff like this pic.twitter.com/MToY37gNw3
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2022
Posted: March 4, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Dr. Fauci needs to be put in prison for stuff like this”
Looks like a stunt to me. Only one wearing a slave mask is the chick trying to save the stuffed animal. Poo, it needs to be doused with Lysol or a Covid shot lol.
All I saw was child blocked from connecting Blocked from loving affection. Blocked from joy. Stopped cold by the big lie.
Found it heartbreaking.
