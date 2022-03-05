2 thoughts on “Dr. Fauci needs to be put in prison for stuff like this

  1. Looks like a stunt to me. Only one wearing a slave mask is the chick trying to save the stuffed animal. Poo, it needs to be doused with Lysol or a Covid shot lol.

    1. All I saw was child blocked from connecting Blocked from loving affection. Blocked from joy. Stopped cold by the big lie.
      Found it heartbreaking.

