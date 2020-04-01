terribletimworldorder on March 30th, 2020.
There is no mistake. Folks need to come into reality. Nobody you know is dying of this fake flu. Get woke. Don’t be a dumb dumb.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
terribletimworldorder on March 30th, 2020.
There is no mistake. Folks need to come into reality. Nobody you know is dying of this fake flu. Get woke. Don’t be a dumb dumb.
3 thoughts on “Dr. Fauci Pompeo and Trump are telling us Corona is a Lie”
No toilets!
LOL!
Shut down the world! So nobody catches a cold!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/601KiY8gu3rZ/