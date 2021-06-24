Dr. Fauci Put in Kiddy Pool, Hosed Down in His ‘Skivvies’ After Opening Envelope with White Powder

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Dr. Fauci was put in a kiddy pool and hosed down to his “skivvies” when white powder blew up in his face as he was opening mail at his desk last summer.

Ultimately the powder came back negative for a deadly substance, but Fauci initially thought it may have been ricin – which means he was a “dead duck.”

Fauci was opening his mail on August 27, 2020 when a white powder flew up into his face, according to a new book authored by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta of WaPo titled “Nightmare Scenario.”

Members of Fauci’s team hosed him down in the chemical lab in what looked like a kiddy pool.

Via Politico Playbook:

THAT TIME FAUCI THOUGHT HE MIGHT BE A DEAD MAN — ANTHONY FAUCI was opening his mail at his desk Aug. 27 when white powder literally blew up in his face. According to a new book out Tuesday, previewed by Playbook, Fauci had three thoughts: It was a prank to scare him, anthrax that would make him seriously ill but which he could probably survive, or ricin — in which case he was a “dead duck.” Over the next few hours, his team hosed him down to his skivvies in a chemical lab, making him stand naked in what looked like a kiddy pool as they awaited the results of tests on the substance. He called his wife to warn her before breathing a sigh of relief a few hours later when the findings came back negative for both deadly substances.

