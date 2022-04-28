Apr 27, 2022 • Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is “out of the pandemic phase” when it comes to new coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths, but that it appears to be making a transition to COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease — occurring regularly in certain areas. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk has reactions to Dr. Fauci’s comments.
One thought on “Dr. Fauci Says U.S. Is Transitioning Out of ‘Pandemic Phase’ of COVID-19”
Talking heads desperately trying to make sense. We’re out. We’re in. We’re out again and then back in. Mask, unmask, mask again.
Look at and listen to these strange people. Evil stupidity on parade. We’re supposed to trust them?!! What a sick joke. A very sick joke. They’ve taken existence and made it into a horror show.
.