“Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about.”
— Dr. Fauci after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) accuses him of lying to Congress about gain-of-function research in Wuhan lab. pic.twitter.com/aGhn3ua9r0
Posted: July 21, 2021
A 2 minute slamming of Rand @ 42:50 – 44:55:
Rand Paul: So you take an animal virus and you increase its transmissibility to humans , you’re saying thats not gain of function?
Fauci: Yeah, that is correct
fcker lied under oath ,, its right there in yer face , undeniable