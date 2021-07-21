4 thoughts on “Dr. Fauci: Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about

  1. What a nervous prick. That’s what Anthony Fauci wants us to be. To not know anything. Especially the judges hearing the covid cases against him and other parties.

    Reply

  2. I think we all know the truth about this
    I’m just waiting to see the cover they give this murdering psychopath
    Just to add more to the list of who needs a rope or firing squad

    Reply

  4. Rand Paul: So you take an animal virus and you increase its transmissibility to humans , you’re saying thats not gain of function?

    Fauci: Yeah, that is correct

    fcker lied under oath ,, its right there in yer face , undeniable

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*