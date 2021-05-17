Dr Fauci, The 30 Families, Covid And The Great Reset

David Schwartzkopf who used to be the CEO of Kissinger Associates wrote Superclass in 2006. In the book he revealed that our world is ruled by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. Dr Anthony Fauci is probably the best example of a Minion we could have.

It was Dr Fauci who used NIH funds to take a coronavirus bioweapon made in a lab at the University of North Carolina and sent it to a level 4 Chinese military facility in Wuhan in 2014 with $3.7 million in grant money where it could be enhanced to be what it is today. Fauci sent this money via Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance which has $40 million in Pentagon funding plus another $20 million from other US government agencies. Dr Daszak is another likely Minion as he was the only US citizen allowed by WHO to be on their Wuhan committee that exonerated the Chinese military. President Trump cut off EcoHealth Alliance from NIH funding as soon as he discovered they were working with the Chinese military to create bat coronaviruses.

Dr Lee Merritt has said someone at the top has declared war on us. She also said that the mRNA injections are not vaccines. But they are binary weapons. She said two years after the mRNA bioweapons were injected into us that a second bioweapon could be released that will cause a mass level death event for humans.

We do know that 5 to 10% of people receiving their second injection from Pfizer or Moderna have severe adverse side effects. A third injection is promised for December or thereabouts. That should be worse than the second injection. But the death rate will not climb until they have injected enough people with the third dose to merit releasing its binary bioweapon counterpart. This makes sense from a military perspective of men who have decided to kill 7 billion people.

Let’s get back to the 30 Families and those Minions. I once long ago wrote a satire on the American government. The people in charge of our governments are never voted out of power because they hold no offices. On the A level are the 30 Families. On the B level are the 6,000 Minions. Minions come and go. If they fall out of favor, they are gone and are replaced by someone else.

I would place the Deep State up there on the B level. Examples of the Deep State on the visible level would the leadership of America’s 17 intelligence agencies. The Cocaine Importing Agency (CIA) is useful. They distribute illegal drugs and weapons and help the human trafficking industry. Bankers depend on their CIA connections and are on both the A and B levels. The Bankers launder $1.5 trillion a year in illegal weapons and drug sales, political bribes and human trafficking proceeds. This helps the 30 Families fund their Global Governance.

Other sources of funding for Global Governance would be the $35 trillion “missing” from from US agencies like the Pentagon and HUD. They are also allowed to sell US Treasury bonds and pocket a few trillion dollars sticking us with paying both the principal and the interest.

The C level of government would be the people like Presidents and Prime Ministers.

Two members of the 30 Families, David Rockefeller and Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, founded the Bilderberg Society in 1954 which until Covid would meet annually to discuss issues and to get everyone on board with a common agenda for the coming year. I wrote short bios about the people who attended their meetings until their latest conclave in 2019. They have many mechanisms of control through the Foundations, the press, the Universities and other groups like the CFR and the RIIA.

The average taxpayer is down around level F and can do nothing to either change government or to remove the 30 Families from power. But there is a solution.

I mentioned the Great Reset which is a plan from hell to kill 7 billion human beings and reduce the remaining few to obedient servants of the Uber Billionaires. The World Economic Forum at Davos has said in 2030 we will own nothing. We will be so poor that we will not be able to buy clothes. We will have to lease them from billionaires. But they do promise that we will be happy in our servitude. Not so sure about that last part.

I have said they plan to use Hyperinflation to take away what we have and transfer it all to the 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. Of course Hyperinflation has always caused riots and revolutions in the past. We could channel that indignation into a Jubilee or Worldwide Debt Cancellation. It is very possible that we could arrest the Bankers, seize what they stole from us and use those funds to cancel Unpayable Debts. That would also allow us to get control of government at all levels and dismantle their bioweapons projects, their human trafficking, and their surveillance state.

