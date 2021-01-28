Dr. Fauci warns that getting a COVID-19 vaccine will NOT mean you have a ‘free pass to travel’

Dr Anthony Fauci warned Wednesday that getting the COVID-19 vaccination doesn’t give people a ‘free pass to travel’ as health officials announced the full vaccination of just 3.8 million Americans and hundreds were seen lining up to receive the jab at Dodger Stadium in hard-hit California.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert appeared on a CNN Global Town Hall hosted by Anderson Cooper and Dr Sanjay Gupta when he answered a viewer’s question about when immunity begins after receiving the vaccine.

Retired nurse, Carole Gardner, explained to Fauci that she and her husband haven’t been able to travel to see their grandchildren. She explained that she and her husband will receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on February 19.

‘When will we have immunity and when will we be able to travel?’ Gardner asks.

In response, Fauci said: ‘The maximum immunity begins about 10 days to two weeks and beyond following the second dose… That would give you about a 94-95 per cent efficacy and a good safety profile.’

However, Fauci warned that it’s ‘not a good idea to travel, period’.

‘We don’t want people to think because they got vaccinated that other public health recommendations just don’t apply,’ he continued.

‘So getting vaccinated does not say now I have a free pass to travel, nor does it say that I have a free pass to put aside all of the public health measures that we talk about all the time,’ Fauci said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of motorists were seen lining up on Wednesday evening to get vaccinated at the Dodger Stadium in hard-hit Los Angeles. More than 1 million cases have been reported in Los Angeles County and at least 15,897 people have died.

His remarks came just a day after Johnson and Johnson announced that it will likely publish results from phase three trials of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine next week.

Its vaccine is cheaper and easier to store and transport which, along with the fact that it requires just one dose, could help speed the painstakingly slow US vaccine rollout.

The 100 million doses Johnson & Johnson has pledged to the US would increase the US supply by about 25 per cent.

President Joe Biden’s own COVID-19 response team admitted however that it will be months before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one, and that ‘we will run into unanticipated issues,’ in the rollout, said Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Andy Slavitt.

