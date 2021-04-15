Dr. Fauci: We May “Very Well” Need COVID-19 Booster Shots in 12-18 Months

Big League Politics – by Evan James
Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that you may need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine again a year from now, even if you’ve already been inoculated.
Fauci’s comments came Sunday during an appearance on Mehdi Hasan’s MSNBC show.
Hasan asked Fauci if Americans should be prepared to get COVID-19 booster shots every six or twelve months, like the flu shot. Prompting his question was Pfizer’s announcement that its vaccine will offer at least six months of protection.
Here’s what Fauci said:
“We need to be careful about that six month number. The study only went out as far as six months. So we know for sure it’s effective for six months, but it’s highly likely that it will be effective for a considerably longer period of time. The way to get the answer is to just follow people closely enough to determine when that level of efficacy or protection diminishes, both with regard to the level of the antibodies as well as clinical data with regard to breakthrough infections.
“So the good news is that it’s at least six months. Hopefully it’ll be a lot more. But in direct answer to your question, if it turns out that it is a year or a year-and-a-half, we very well may need to get booster shots to keep up the level of protection.”
Watch:
Pfizer says their vaccine provides protection for at least 6 months. But are booster shots on the way @MehdiRHasan asks? “While it’s highly likely that it will be effective for considerably longer,” Dr. Fauci explains, “we very well may need to get booster shots." pic.twitter.com/EhZripvM3G
— The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) April 12, 2021
Fauci’s credibility has diminished in the eyes of many Americans as of late. In December he admitted to goal post moving because of new scientific data and because for a long time he didn’t think the public was ready to hear “what he really thinks.”
Most recently Fauci struggled to explain why COVID-19 cases have not skyrocketed in Texas, which repealed its mask mandate last month and allowed businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity:
“Yeah, you know, it, uh, can be confusing because you may see a lag and a delay because often you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect of what you’re doing right now. I mean, when you say that they’ve had a lot, uh, of activity on the outside like ball games, I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoors.”
Here are 12 important questions and answers before considering getting vaccinated:
”If I get vaccinated can I stop wearing a mask(s)?”
Government: “NO”
”If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen and will people be able to get back to work like normal?
Government: “NO”
”If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to the China virus?”
Government: “Maybe. We don’t know exactly, but probably not.”
”If I get vaccinated, at least I won’t be contagious to others – right?”
Government: “NO. the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission.”
”If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last?”
Government: “No one knows. All China virus “vaccines” are still in the experimental stage.”
“If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?”
Government: “NO”
“If my parents, grandparents and myself all get vaccinated can we hug each other again?”
Government: “NO”
“So what’s the benefit of getting vaccinated?”
Government: “Hoping that the virus won’t kill you.”
”Are you sure the vaccine won’t injure or kill me?”
Government: “NO”
”If statistically the virus won’t kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated?”
Government: “To protect others.”
”So if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with?”
Government: “NO”
“If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long-term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacture or the Government?”
Government: “NO – the government and vaccine manufacturer’s have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug”
So to summarize, the China virus “vaccine”…
Does not provide immunity
Does not eliminate the virus
Does not prevent death
Does not guarantee you won’t get it
Does not stop you from passing it on to others
Does not eliminate the need for travel bans
Does not eliminate the need for business closures
Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns
