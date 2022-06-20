Dr. Fauci: When You’re in an Indoor Setting, You Should Wear a Mask

Covid-infected Dr. Fauci this weekend fired off another warning shot and said the pandemic isn’t over.

Fauci urged people to get vaccinated and boosted even though latest CDC data show Covid-19 infections are higher in boosted Americans compared to the unboosted.

Dr. Fauci also advised people to wear a mask in indoor settings.

Fauci has flip-flopped on mask-wearing several times throughout the pandemic.

On March, 8 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci advised healthy Americans against wearing face masks.

In April 2020 — The CDC said Americans should be wearing face masks for the COVID.

In May 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci and the New England Journal of Medicine have admitted that masks are little more than symbols. Virtue signaling.

On January 25, 2021 — Dr. Fauci told healthy Americans to wear two masks instead of one.

And then one week later…

On January 31, 2021 —Dr. Fauci backtracked on that insane idea of wearing multiple masks.

“Hopefully the more people that get vaccinated and boosted and the more people that realize the importance of when you have a high level of viral dynamics that when you’re in an indoor setting you should wear a mask, even though the whole world including the United States and the UK are just worn out and tired by this outbreak — it isn’t over yet,” Fauci said.

Fauci continued, “People need to realize it is never going to go back to zero. That’s not the nature of this virus.”

So masks forever?

WATCH:

Fauci recently said he would be retiring by 2024.

Good riddance.

