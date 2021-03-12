Dr. Judy Mikovtis was assaulted with excessive force and suffered injuries to her ribs and arm for NOT wearing the “proper” face mask on a flight

Rumor Mills

Forwarded from Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom

BREAKING…

OAMF President Stephanie Stock received a text just 30 minutes ago from Dr. Judy Mikovits who has been featured in multiple documentaries showcasing fraud in the pharmaceutical industry and Dr. Fauci’s research, and was most recently featured in “PlanDemic ”….

“I’m ok, but, I was arrested yesterday for refusing to wear toxic paper mask on a plane. I was targeted as I had flown in silver masks 3 other times.”

“Officer used excessive force injuring my left elbow, arm, and ribs.”

“I’m going back to doc tomorrow.

My arm is very bad.”

“We will go to COURT and WE WILL WIN so that this never happens again!”

-Dr. Judy Mikovits

3/11/21

