Dr. L.Palevsky COVID Vax Installs Genetic Instructions to Make Spike Protein in Body & Sheds 4/23/21

K-A

April 24th, 2021.

Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, board certified pediatrician, author, and lecturer, explains how COVID vax installs mRNA genetic instructions from the SARS-Cov2 spike protein which then uses YOUR body to reproduces itself which is creating infertility, blood clotting, and shedding of the Spike Protein to close family members via breath, saliva, sweat, & skin sloughing who in turn are experinecing symptoms of clotting, bruising and INFERTILITY even though they were NOT vaccinated with the Covid Death Jab.