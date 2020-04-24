Dr Mikovits: Fauci Is Greatest Fraud of the Past 40 Years.

In the 1980s Dr Judy Mikovits was working with Dr Frank Rauscetti at the National Cancer Institute. She isolated HIV from blood and saliva confirming Dr. Luc Montagnier’s earlier isolation and description of HIV as a possible causative agent of AIDS. Dr Fauci called and demanded a copy of Dr Rauscetti’s unpublished paper. She refused because it is unethical for anyone but the author to distribute an unpublished scientific paper. Fauci got a copy from Rauscetti and had his protege Bob Gallo write a paper claiming discovery of the HIV virus.

Appropriating her work wasn’t the worst of it. This delayed the development of testing and spread the HIV epidemic through the world, killing millions.

Driven by greed and cronyism, Anthony Fauci—”America’s Doctor”—is directly responsible for the further spread of HIV throughout the world.

Fast forward to 2006. Dr. Mikovits discovered that 67% of women affected with CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) carried a mouse virus–called XMRV– Xenotropic Murine Leukemia related Virus–that appeared in healthy women only 4% of the time. XMRV is also associated with cancers like prostate, breast, ovarian, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Many women with XMRV go on to have children with autism.

In 2009, Drs. Mikovits and Ruscetti published their explosive findings in the journal Science. But the question remained: how was XMRV getting into people?

Mikovits: Then in 2011, our research strongly suggested that it entered the human virome through a contaminated blood supply and vaccines.

Other researchers linked the first CFS outbreak to a polio vaccine given to doctors and nurses that resulted in the “1934 Los Angeles County Hospital Epidemic.” That vaccine was cultivated on pulverized mouse brains. Retroviruses from dead animals can survive in cell lines and permanently contaminate vaccines.

Dr. Mikovits’ studies suggested XMRV is present in the MMR and polio vaccines given to American children and the Japanese encephalitis vaccine given to military personnel.

Fast Forward to 2015. Scientists protested that the US was funding Gain of Function research on coronaviruses to make them spread more easily and thus kill more people. President Obama and Anthony Fauci gave a $3.7 million grant to the Chinese level 4 lab at Wuhan to continue their research into Gain Of Function for coronaviruses.

Fast forward to 2020. The CDC is demanding that doctors classify every death as covid-19 even if the person was in a hospice and was expected to die within a week. Even if they only think the coronavirus was present. In the video below one man read from CDC and NCHS (National Center for Health Statistics) classifying deaths known to be lab verified deaths of coronavirus as U07.1. Problem is that lab tests give many false positives. U07.2 is death from any cause where there was no lab test but it might have contributed even though patient death was expected. U07.2 deaths outnumber U07.1 deaths by 2 to 1.

But the media is hyping the inflated figures as if they were real. They shut down the economy which is destroying jobs and forcing the Federal Reserve to print Helicopter Money. In a year or less our health will be severely impacted by hyperinflation which will cut wages and pensions in half. This will cause massive government layoffs in a second round of contraction. Never forget that million Americans starved to death in the 1930s. That at a time when there were only 123 million people in America when the stock market crashed in 1929.

If this virus were as dangerous as the media claims, grocery store clerks would be dropping like flies. And lockdowns might not be the brightest idea because infected people are passing it onto their families and friends. This according to medical scientists.

But the important point is that if Fauci and Obama had not had funded the lab in Wuhan this pandemic might never have happened.

And if Fauci had not covered up the presence of the XMRV virus in vaccines and blood supplies, we would all be much healthier and more easily resist diseases. Especially if doctors told us that Vitamin D-3 protects us from many conditions including respiratory infections.

We have heard Dr Fauci say that hydroxychloroquine (and zinc sulfate) have not been subjected to rigorous scientific tests so we should put all our hopes on a vaccine funded by Bill Gates and his pals at WHO. Gates wants to issue us digital certificates to control us. It would quite literally be a Mark of the beast. We would not be allowed to work or even buy food without certificate from Bill Gates. And, if we are too outspoken, they could shut down all access to our checking accounts, credit cards, investments and pensions.

John Kennedy Jr published an interview with Bill Gates in February of 1997 in George magazine. Bill Gates said that in 2020 the worst case scenario is an over-populated planet choked to extinction by a lung attacking virus. I wrote this:

Bill Gates 1997 Prediction: 2020 Extinction By Lung Attacking Virus.

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/04/17/bill-gates-1997-prediction-2020-extinction-by-lung-attacking-virus/

It should be pointed out that the nationwide death total from U07.1 coronavirus is only 13,000. But 62% of those deaths are in 4 states. Two of those states had Governors who would not allow doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine and zinc sulfate to outpatients. Governors Cuomo and Whitmer (Michigan) would not allow doctors to prescribe the cure until they were so sick that their patients had to be hospitalized. Is that some kind of stupid or what? There are 42 million Americans living in those states but 285 million of us live in 46 states and DC with only 38% of the deaths. No reason for most of us to go into lockdown now that we have instant testing and a cure that costs $20. Delve more deeply into this here:

Blame Governor Cuomo

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/04/09/blame-governor-cuomo/

The above article is based on the three videos below

