Dr Mikovits: Vaccine Could Kill Tens of Millions in America

Video Rebel’s Blog

Why would you give a vaccine to someone who already has an antibody? They have already been exposed and have developed an immunoglobulin response to a past infection. Why not use the people who have developed immunity to help protect vulnerable populations? Why aren’t we using Hydroxychloroquine, zinc, vitamin D 3 and Type 1 Interferons. Lockdowns are criminal extortions. People are harmed because they cannot work and pay their bills. It will be very difficult to detox from a covid vaccine you were forced to take just to get back to work. You are only protecting 0.1 to 0.3% of the population who would be at risk from the coronavirus? Our herd immunity is almost already here.

Vaccines do not prevent infection. You are injecting the blueprint of the system and letting a compromised immune system deal with it. A natural immunity has lock and key receptors, gatekeepers so what you have done is allowed a nanoparticle enter every cell without that receptor. Can you imagine the damage that will be done when you bypass God’s natural immunity? That blueprint of the coronavirus also has strands of the HIV virus. That means you can infect your white blood cells. This is a recipe for mass murder where 50 million Americans could be killed.

The above was a quote from Dr Judy Mikovits from the video below in references. When she said 50 million, she went on to talk of the 40 year span during which the XMRV (Xenotropic Murine Leukemia Related Virus) killed millions of people so she is not saying that many will die in 2021. XMRV is a retrovirus found in mice that was transferred into US vaccines. Big Pharma never uses a clean needle when a dirty needle is available.

There is good news on the inability of the vaccine makers to deliver a vaccine that passes even rudimentary safety standards. It must be emphasized that 4 promising vaccines for SARs were produced. They all had very good antibody counts. Then they encountered the wild SARs virus and the vaccinated subjects started dying like flies. Since these rushed vaccines will not face challenges from a wild virus in the testing phase, the vaccination program will stop when the first wave of vaccinated test subjects die.

There is another problem. Bill Gates smirked when he said, “They aren’t paying attention to this virus but they will pay attention when the next one arrives.” He is saying that after we have been vaccinated and chipped that our Global Masters will release Bioweapon 2 which unlike covid will not have to rely on hype to scare us. This one will kill us by the tens of millions, especially the vaccinated ones.

I have mentioned before that we just entered a Grand Solar Minimum much like the Maunder Minimum of 1645 to 1715. In a video below food prices are reviewed during that period. The price of food spiked 4 to 7 times normal in certain bad crop years and stayed high for 3 to 5 years before going back down. The NWO Bankers want population reduction in the billions before the food shortages send the masses into an insane frenzy attacking even billionaires and other exempt agents of Globalism.

As I said before, in 1709 during the Maunder Minimum the Big Freeze was caused by the eruption of 3 volcanoes in Europe sending so much ash into the sky that sunlight was partially blocked. That was sufficient to freeze the ground in France to a depth of one meter or nearly 40 inches. Food prices rose 650%. If that happened today, a billion or more people would die.

We have entered a period where the sun’s magnetism is reduced so many more cosmic rays (nuclear particles from distant stars) will strike the earth energizing volcanic magma chambers and earthquake fault zones. It seems we will have massive earth changes in our future over the next several decades.

A failure to meet their vaccine goals and to plant chips in us could create a situation where the people would be forced to rebel just to get something to eat.

Fear for their lives might convince the NWO Masters to not release Bioweapon 2.

Also in 2021 we will see a crashing economy as we reach unprecedented levels of Unpayable Debts in need of cancellation. Under our corrupt system, Unpayable Dents are only cancelled through hyperinflation (Germany 1923) or through bankruptcy court and foreclosures (America 1933.) I do not know the figures for Germany but 3 million Gentiles starved to death in America in that period.

The NWO needs to avoid a starving population to remain safe in their mansions. They need a series of vaccines to be followed by Bioweapon 2 to clear the decks of a billion people worldwide. They expect you as a good citizen to die and to make the world a better place for billionaires.

Video Rebel’s Blog