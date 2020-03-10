Dr. Oz Argues Coronavirus Numbers from Korea Show Lower Death Rate – May Be No Worse than Common Flu

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Director of the Columbia University Integrative Medicine Center, joined Lou Dobbs on Monday night to discuss the ongoing coronavirus panic.

As of Monday evening there have been 624 cases reported of the coronavirus.

There have been 26 deaths in the US – 19 of the deaths were at the Life Center Senior Center in Washington state.

Dr. Oz argued that the coronavirus mortality rate from Korea is no worse than the common flu.

Dr. Oz: We’ve got to get out with these vaccines. I think the US government is already pushing as hard as they can. But the real worry is that we’ll rush a vaccine out, give it to a few hundred million people, and run into consequences we’ve never anticipated. Lou Dobbs: Like what? Dr. Oz: For example a fetus in a pregnant woman, that’s a population that’s at risk. You could hasten the death of some people with chronic illnesses. They’re the ones that are at risk. And here’s the thing. I just before walking out on the stage saw some of the data from Korea – which is very different than the data China shared with us. It showed much lower incidence of death. If I got a population that is not dying any more common than the flu why would I take a big chance with a vaccine?

