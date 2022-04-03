Dr. Paul Mason – ‘Reversing dementia with diet: a 2021 update’

Sep 11, 2021 • Dr Paul Mason obtained his medical degree with honours from the University of Sydney, and also holds degrees in Physiotherapy and Occupational Health. He is a Specialist Sports Medicine and Exercise Physician. Dr Mason developed an interest in low carbohydrate diets in 2011. Since then he has spent hundreds of hours reading and analysing the scientific literature. For a number of years, Dr. Mason has been applying this knowledge in treating metabolic and arthritis patients who have achieved dramatic and sustained weight loss and reductions in joint pain. Dr. Mason has recently become the Chief Medical Officer of Defeat Diabetes. Defeat Diabetes is Australia’s first evidence-based and doctor-led program that focuses on the wide range of health benefits of a low carb lifestyle, particularly for those wanting to send into remission pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic illnesses. Founded by Dr. Peter Brukner OAM with support from a medical advisory panel of doctors and dietitians, the Defeat Diabetes Program is delivered via a mobile app. It provides 100+ hours of video from health professionals, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, recipes, a meal planner, and a rich library of resources, with new content regularly added.