Dr. Paul Thomas Targeted By Medical Board & Media After Landmark Vaccine Study – Interview





Dec 19, 2020

Recently a landmark study was conducted by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler and Dr. Paul Thomas. The study compared vaccinated children and unvaccinated children and was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health on November 22, 2020 after being peer reviewed.

Dr. Weiler, a research scientist and co-author of the study, was recently interviewed by Activist Post Contributor Spiro Skouras. In the interview, Weiler breaks down the data from the study which indicates children who were vaccinated showed a higher rate of medical office visits and experienced an elevated rate of medical symptoms ranging from Asthma and behavioral issues, to ADHD and Anemia.

In this report, Spiro interviews Dr. Paul Thomas, a prominent pediatrician in Portland Oregon who also co-authored the study and used 10+ years of data from his medical practice to conduct the study.

Shortly after the vaccinated versus unvaccinated study was published, five days in fact. The Oregon State Medical Board held an emergency meeting declaring that Dr. Paul was an immediate threat to his patients and the public and suspended his medical license.

In this must see interview, Dr. Paul addresses the accusations leveled against himself and his practice, in addition to breaking down in detail, the studies findings. Dr. Paul also weighs in on the CDC recommended vaccine schedule and the experimental Covid vaccine.

Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/…