Dr. Phil slammed for saying shutdowns deadlier than COVID-19: ‘People’s lives are being destroyed’

Washington Times

Celebrity psychologist Phil McGraw is facing a wave of criticism after he claimed on Fox News that the statewide shutdowns due to the coronavirus are more deadly than the virus itself.

Mr. McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday to discuss how anxiety and depression are affecting Americans as they isolate themselves in their homes.

“This is invisible,” he said. “I can’t show you an X-ray of depression, I can’t show you an X-ray of anxiety, but the fact of the matter is, the longer this lockdown goes on, the more vulnerable people get.

Read the rest here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/17/dr-phil-slammed-for-saying-shutdowns-deadlier-than/