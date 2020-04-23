Posted: April 23, 2020 Categories: Videos Dr.Rashid A Buttar” Use Vaccines The Way They Were Intended not the way they are being used now.” The Fullerton Informer Apr 22, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Dr.Rashid A Buttar” Use Vaccines The Way They Were Intended not the way they are being used now.””
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=10499
Electrical Engineer Whistleblower Exposes 5G Health Hazards, Explains 5G Propagation Into Every Orifice of the Head
‘There are multiple variants of 5G being deployed around the world. 5G in China has the data encoded on a 28 GHz microwave carrier. 5G in Europe is supposed to operate on a 28 GHz carrier. Verizon wants to be like the rest of the world and operate at 28 GHz. The FCC recently auctioned off 37 GHz, 39 GHz and 47 GHz for use in 5G applications. AT&T wants to operate on 39 GHz. T-Mobile has launched their version of 5G on a 400 MHz carrier.’
‘ T-Mobile’s 400 MHz 5G has a long wavelength that will penetrate very deep into your body’