Dr Sean Brooks Succinctly Explains to Ohio School Board Why the Vaxxed Will Not Live Long 8/16/21

August 26th, 2021.

From UK Guy:

Hi Ken,

Dr Sean Brooks, Ph.D,, spoke at a Talawanda School District Board of Education meeting in southwest Ohio, near the City of Oxford, Ohio, on August 16, 2021. He states that the inventor of mRNA technology, Dr Robert Malone, has stated that no-one should take these vaccines under any circumstance. He then explains that those who have taken it, are going to die in a time period of between 6 months to 3-5 years. They have reduced their immune systems by 35%, 15% after the first jab so a further 20% after the second. Therefore if they were to take a booster or flu shot, they will die. The second way these vaccines will kill is called ‘Antibody Dependent Enhancement’. This effect ‘tricks’ the body into believing that the cell is eating the pathogen when it isn’t. This leads to a ‘cytokine storm’ which causes organ failure which results in death and there is no stopping that, even with lots of drugs being taken. The third way is blood clotting, everyone who has taken the jab is clotting, to verify this, ask a doctor to perform a D-Dimer test which detects a blood clot at the microscopic level. Clots are being surgically removed from patients as the doctor is giving his testimony. He says ‘millions’ have died from the jabs. He says that in the council’s last meeting, they advocated for people to take the jab in the future along with wearing masks. He then addresses parents present in the hearing and says if they are considering having their children jabbed, they will be sterilized ‘permanently’. He says 80% of pregnant women have lost their pregnancies in the first trimester, he says bluntly ‘you can’t have kids’.

Transcript

My name is Dr. Shawn Brooks, PhD, Oxford [his residence in Ohio]. I have 48 publications, including 23 books. I’ve studied health medicine, anatomy, and physiology for approximately 21 years.

Dr. Robert Malone, who created the messenger RNA [mRNA] vaccine has said no one should ever take these jabs ever, under any circumstance whatsoever – He created it! And he says – Don’t ever do it!

So let me explain what’s going to happen to the people who have taken it – [they] are going to die in the next six months to three to five years, for three reasons:

Number one – You have dramatically decreased your own immune system by 35%. The first jab did it by at least 15%. The second did it by 35%. Now – if you take any booster shot – you will die. That’s it. You take a flu shot in the future, you will die.

The second reason – Antibody Dependent Enhancement [ADE] and antibody dependent enhancement is what is happening with these jabs with everybody who has taken them – unless of course you’ve taken a placebo. But there’s no way that you would know that. So given that fact, Antibody Dependent Enhancement tricks the entire body into believing that the cell that’s eating the pathogen is eating it [the body] – when it isn’t. It ends up leading to what’s called a Cytokine Storm, which causes organ failure. That will cause your death – and there’s no stopping that; no amount of drugs will stop that.

The third thing – Blood clotting. Everyone who has taken the jab gets blood clots. If you don’t believe me, there’s a way you can find out. Take what’s called a D-Dimer test. What that does, is that it detects blood clotting at the microscopic level. We’re cutting full blood clots out of people right now as I’m talking to you. Millions have died from the jabs.

In your last [SW Ohio School Board] meeting, you advocated for people to take the jams potentially in the future, along with wearing masks – and I heard parents say the same thing. So to the parents who are actually considering jabbing their own children, you’re going to sterilize them – permanently. People who have taken the jabs are sterilized. 80% of [pregnant] women who have been jammed have lost their children in the first trimester. You can’t have kids.

You’ve also injected yourself with the equivalent of HIV. You can now no longer breastfeed, donate blood, donate organs, donate blood plasma, nor bone marrow. If you don’t believe me, try to donate blood and blood plasma and find out what happens. You will be denied. Unless of course, you live in California, in which case they’re allowing people to donate toxic blood with Spike Proteins in it.

The jabs create Spike Proteins. They’re in the jabs themselves. And they create it by snapping your RNA in half. You’re no longer a human anymore. You’re something else – and you’re susceptible to countless diseases. Now here’s what’s going to happen in the future – very quickly.

I don’t know what percentage of your staff is taking the jabs – but your school is going to close – you will not stay open. You will close because they will fall ill and they will die. That will happen in all of your buildings. It will have its way – it’s already happening – Nothing can stop it.