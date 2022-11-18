Dr. Shiva Sues U.S. Government: CISA/DHS for Censorship of His Political Speech

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, announced this week that he has begun the process of suing the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the Department of Homeland Security.

Dr. Shiva accused CISA/DHS for censoring his political speech as a U.S. Senate Candidate through its creation and orchestration of the Censorship Infrastructure used to deplatform Dr. Shiva from Twitter on February 1st, 2021.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai joined The Gateway Pundit last week to discuss his efforts to uncover the connections between the government and Big Tech working together to censor conservative freedom of speech. He then shared his concerns with the current strategy, referred to as a “Limited Hangout,” used to cover up his revelations from two years ago.

In the discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the inventor of email, exposed the latest “DHS Leaks” story. Specifically, the DHS Leaks story is VERY OLD NEWS, given Dr. SHIVA exposed the Government Alliance with Big Tech over 2 years ago in his historic Federal Lawsuit.

