Dr. Simone Gold, M.D., established ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ a few months ago. She is an emergency room physician as well as a lawyer. She was recently terminated from her positions at two hospitals because of what they alleged to be an ’embarrassing video,’ in which she and her colleagues held a press conference on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the video below, Dr. Gold talks with Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former strategist for President Donald Trump.
At minute 9:50, asked about masks, Dr. Gold begins her explanation by declaring “Scientifically, the masks are useless and irrelevant, that’s a fact.” 🤭😒 🚫😷🚫
The frontline doc’s summit, which President Trump praised, was immediately deleted by YouTube and banned by Facebook. But you can watch it at their new website here: https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/sessions/
You can follow Dr. Gold on twitter here. She deserves our support.
After our press conference, I was defamed by the media, censored by social media companies, terminated from employment, and viciously attacked, all for advocating for the right of physicians to prescribe what they believe is best for their patients. pic.twitter.com/FVi0pWNr1x
— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 3, 2020
3 thoughts on “Dr. Simone Gold, M.D.: “Scientifically, the masks are useless and irrelevant, that’s a fact.””
Covid 19 is useless and irrelevant and that’s a fact!
About 6 years ago, I was building out preps. When I researched viral outbreaks and disease pandemics, I found that the n95 mask is useless and so are most commonly sold surgical style masks.
Fast forward to this year and every swinging d-ck seams to be well versed in why a t-shirt over my face is stopping the spread of disease because Facebook told them so.
If this alleged virus pandemic was half of what they are trying to make it out as, there would be no reason to fluff death rates or dispute how dangerous it is to go into public.
Next!
I’m just here, waiting, for the revolution and the rebirth of the patriot.
The mask BS will come to an end when they try to force vaccinate the American people and they learn the hard way what happens when any “Government” tries to use “authority” (which they don’t have because it is against the Supreme Law) on an armed populace of millions.