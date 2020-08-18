Dr. Simone Gold, M.D.: “Scientifically, the masks are useless and irrelevant, that’s a fact.”

Dr. Simone Gold, M.D., established ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ a few months ago. She is an emergency room physician as well as a lawyer. She was recently terminated from her positions at two hospitals because of what they alleged to be an ’embarrassing video,’ in which she and her colleagues held a press conference on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the video below, Dr. Gold talks with Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former strategist for President Donald Trump.

At minute 9:50, asked about masks, Dr. Gold begins her explanation by declaring “Scientifically, the masks are useless and irrelevant, that’s a fact.” 🤭😒 🚫😷🚫

The frontline doc’s summit, which President Trump praised, was immediately deleted by YouTube and banned by Facebook. But you can watch it at their new website here: https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/sessions/

You can follow Dr. Gold on twitter here. She deserves our support.

After our press conference, I was defamed by the media, censored by social media companies, terminated from employment, and viciously attacked, all for advocating for the right of physicians to prescribe what they believe is best for their patients. pic.twitter.com/FVi0pWNr1x — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 3, 2020

