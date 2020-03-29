Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has now treated 699 coronavirus patients with 100% success using Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, Zinc and Z-Pak

Last Wednesday, we published the success story from Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a board-certified family practioner in New York, after he successfully treated 350 coronavirus patients with 100 percent success using a cocktail of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, Zinc and Z-Pak. Now, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko is providing updates on the success of the treatment.

Since he posted a Facebook video message to Trump calling on the president to “advise the country that they should be taking this medication,” Dr. Zelenko was contacted by White House Chief of Staff. Dr. Zelenko said the whole treatment costs only $20 over a period of 5 days with 100% success. He defines success as “Not to die.”

In an exclusive interview with former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, Dr. Vladmir Zelenko shares the results of later study which showed that out of his 699 patients treated, he patient died, zero patient intubated, and four hospitalizations.

