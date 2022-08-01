One thought on “Dr William Bay speaking about the vaccines – AMA Conference in Australia

  1. Too bad he used the word “democracy.” Anyway, I think we’re going to see more and more of these outbursts as it gets more and more obvious (un-hideable) that the jab is harming people. For myself, it’s always a pleasure to see anyone hollering at (shaming) the AMA.

