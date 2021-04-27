–A traffic collision was reported at around 2 p.m. Thursday on Highway 101 northbound, north of the San Anselmo exit in Atascadero.
According to a California Highway Patrol incident record, the driver’s spouse reported that they were on their way home from receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A second vehicle that was involved in the accident reportedly left the area. Fire and medics, along with CHP are investigating the incident.
–The California Highway Patrol has responded with a statement regarding the accident that occurred on Highway 101 Northbound on Friday in Atascadero.
According to Officer Jose Meza of the CHP, on Thursday at 1:40 p.m. on Highway-101 Northbound, North of San Anselmo Rd, a 73-year-old driver driving a Nissan Titan suffered an unknown medical event. Per his wife (right-front passenger), he went blank and started holding his chest. He started braking and his wife steered the vehicle to the shoulder of the road. A semi-truck clipped the Nissan as it was slowing. The wife forced the Nissan’s gear into park and came to a stop. The driver was transported to Twin Cities Hospital, CHP reports.
https://pasoroblesdailynews.com/driver-crashes-on-highway-101-reportedly-had-seizure-following-covid-19-vaccine-shot/125402/
3 thoughts on “Driver crashes on Highway 101, reportedly had seizure following second COVID-19 shot”
“Go ahead Genocide Master, stick it in!”
I heard on the radio this morning that appointments are no longer needed to get a covid19 vaccine in my area! Satan will need ice-skates before I ever let anyone inject me with any of those lethal concoctions.
So….
Im wondering,
is the krispy kreme doughnut they give these idiots for submitting to an experimental vaccine the equivalent of letting the rat eat the cheese ?
Bad vaxx bad vaxx
Who ya gonna sue , who ya gonna sue when they come for you ?
Bad vaxx bad vaxx who ya gonna sue
When they kill you ?