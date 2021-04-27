Driver crashes on Highway 101, reportedly had seizure following second COVID-19 shot

Paso Rables Daily News

–A traffic collision was reported at around 2 p.m. Thursday on Highway 101 northbound, north of the San Anselmo exit in Atascadero.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident record, the driver’s spouse reported that they were on their way home from receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A second vehicle that was involved in the accident reportedly left the area. Fire and medics, along with CHP are investigating the incident.

–The California Highway Patrol has responded with a statement regarding the accident that occurred on Highway 101 Northbound on Friday in Atascadero.

According to Officer Jose Meza of the CHP, on Thursday at 1:40 p.m. on Highway-101 Northbound, North of San Anselmo Rd, a 73-year-old driver driving a Nissan Titan suffered an unknown medical event. Per his wife (right-front passenger), he went blank and started holding his chest. He started braking and his wife steered the vehicle to the shoulder of the road. A semi-truck clipped the Nissan as it was slowing. The wife forced the Nissan’s gear into park and came to a stop. The driver was transported to Twin Cities Hospital, CHP reports.

https://pasoroblesdailynews.com/driver-crashes-on-highway-101-reportedly-had-seizure-following-covid-19-vaccine-shot/125402/