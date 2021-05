Citizen Free Press

ELIZABETH CITY – Lisa O’Quinn faces felony “deadly weapon” charges after ECPD say she hit 2 protesters with her car

The DA said deputies justifiably killed #AndrewBrown because he used his car as a deadly weapon

Protesters point out O’Quinn didn’t die for her actions @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/SL7X1V4xcF

