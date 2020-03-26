Drug Touted as COVID-19 Treatment Has Troubling Side Effects, Experts Say

Military.com – by Patricia Kime

A former Army doctor who has spent a career helping veterans who believe they were permanently harmed by malaria drugs said two medications being considered to treat the COVID-19 coronavirus could cause brain damage and other long-term health problems in some “susceptible individuals.”

A small French study on the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 garnered attention last week when President Donald Trump touted its results and promised to make the drugs “available almost immediately.”

The non-clinical trial found that hydroxychloroquine, a derivative of chloroquine, lowered the virus counts of 20 patients with COVID-19 within six days of it being administered. When used together with the antibiotic azithromycin, it cured six individuals of the coronavirus within a week.

Read the rest here: https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/03/23/drug-touted-covid-19-treatment-has-troubling-side-effects-experts-say.html