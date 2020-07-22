Drunk Illegal Alien Plows Into Police Bikers Club Killing Three

San Angelo Live – by Matt Trammell

KERVILLE, TX – Three veteran police officers were killed and a number more were hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a crash with a drunk driver.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on July 18, troopers were dispatched south of Lantana Road and north of Las Colinas Drive for the report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles.

When the troopers arrived, they found a vehicle had crossed the center stripe and hit a group of motorcyclists.

At least three bikers were taken by helicopters to San Antonio hospitals. An additional six members were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The motorcycle club Thin Blue Line confirmed on social media that three of its members passed away in the crash. The first was Joseph Paglia. Paglia is the president of the club’s Chicago chapter he is a retired officer with the Niles City Police Dept.

