Dutch police crack down on anti-lockdown protesters who were peacefully gathered in a park. A woman is struck by a police van. pic.twitter.com/WIvwzPP8yj
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 14, 2021
Posted: March 15, 2021
Categories: Videos
