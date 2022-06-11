DynCorp, The NSA, and Nano Technology Conspire to Robotize Humanity

Educate Yourself

The year 2003 changed the world in many respects. The independent, oil-rich nation of Iraq was invaded by American and British forces without cause, while the shadowy “War on Terror” reached new heights in America. As a direct result of the events of September 11, 2001, the “Patriot Act” greatly expanded the federal government’s power to spy on its citizens. The new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quickly became a strategic partner with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA), while the “U.S. Spy Industry”, as a whole, spent billions on “nano-technology”.

“Nano” is defined basically as “one-billionth of a meter” and “NanoTech” is easily the hottest new science on the planet. A 2003 report advises

: “In the USA, senior science policy makers and industry players are devising a new-style ‘Manhattan’ or ‘Apollo’ project to merge strategic technologies at the nano-scale (one billionth of a meter). Their aim is to combine biotechnology, information technology and cognitive (neural) science with atomtechnology at the nano scale. The operative unit in information science is the Bit; nanotechnology manipulates Atoms; cognitive science deals with Neurons and biotech exploits the Gene. Together they make B.A.N.G. Merging these technologies into one, proponents say, will drive a huge industrial revolution and a societal “renaissance” that will guarantee American dominance – military and economic – through the 21st century.”

In other words, the U.S. Government , beginning in 2003, has to date spent untold billions of dollars to create and deploy the ultimate tool of World Control and Planned Genocide – the science of “nano” RFID (radio frequency identity) chips and nano-robotics all connected to and driven by a master, all-powerful super computer with a truly amazing Artificial Intelligence.

This paper will identify the major players in this field, and expose the hidden agendas of those whose desire is to erode personal freedom in the quest for unlimited earthly power and wealth. This paper will show how the NSA, (which today controls the world’s BITS or information-retrieving technology) has partnered with an extremely dangerous paramilitary, mercenary, private corporation named DynCorp International to drastically curtail human population levels on the Earth , while placing the survivors under complete and total, super-computer-driven mind control. Sound incredible? Of course it does, but please, read on before judging!

I know how incredibly bizarre and radical that last paragraph sounds. I will grant you that it may seem to you as if this author has been reading too many science fiction novels – but I humbly submit, that truth is often stranger than fiction – especially in the nano-tech world. Dear reader, you can choose to take the “red pill” and read no further. You have the choice to keep your blindfold on tight. Or, you can choose to take the “blue pill” and read on and see just how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember the immortal words of Thomas Jefferson: “The Price of Freedom is ETERNAL VIGILANCE.” In today’s world, “eternal vigilance” is even more vitally important – as the tools and practices of the enemies of personal freedom have become increasingly sophisticated and devious. Each month there are new and incredible breakthroughs in this exploding NANOTECH field. This is all the more reason to be alert and vigilant about what is happening on this front. America MUST make some important and monumental decisions NOW – or face the dire consequences in just a few very short years.

The rest is here: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/DynCorp-The-NSA-and-Nano-Technology-Conspire-to-Robotize-Humanity-21feb2010.shtml#top