Earlier Comments By Vaccine Advocate Raises Eyebrows

Gateway Pundit – by Larry Johnson

Just asking the question gets you labeled a conspiracy theorist. But it is a question that merits a discussion and central to that chat is Bill Gates.

The following image has the left in full fury and frenzy. Sites like SNOPES and Lead Stories-FactCheck insist it is a hoax or that Bill Gates is being taken out of context.

So let me present the actual facts (I will link to source and you can check it out for yourself).

Bill Gates did a TED Talk in 2010 with the title, Innovating to Zero.

In the course of that talk Gates said the following:

First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. But there, we see an increase of about 1.3.

So even though SNOPES and FactCheck scream this is a hoax, Gates did say it and the Sovereign Independent quoted him accurately. But the defenders of Gates insist it was taken out of context, so I will put it into full context.

The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation is dedicated to vaccines and seeds. Not my words, that is what Bill Gates said at the start of his Ted Talk:

Next, Gates identifies CO2 aka global warming as the central threat:

He then identifies his equation with four factors that will determine whether or not we get to zero CO2:

Bill Gates specifically mentioned vaccines as one factor that would help reduce population. That is not how a vaccine is supposed to work. A vaccine is supposed to immunize recipients against disease and make them healthy. Healthy people reproduce. That increases population, at least over the mid-term.

Some Gates defenders argue that he was simply arguing for slowing population growth:

So, what about the remarks about “new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services”? That is just what specialists studying population growth are saying. As people get richer they get more access to better healthcare so they stop having lots of babies because the risk of their children dying at an early age takes a steep dive. This means the total population stabilizes and stops growing after a while.

Allegations of the Gates Foundation using poor women of color as guinea pigs emerged in 2010 in Ghana:

. . .a former staffer with a government health initiative in Ghana made a shocking claim: a project partially funded by the Gates Foundation had tested the contraceptive Depo-Provera on unsuspecting villagers in the remote region of Navrongo, as part of an illicit “population experiment.” The woman making the charge was the Ghanian-born, U.S.-educated communications officer for another Gates-funded initiative by the Ghanaian government and Columbia University to use mobile phones to improve health care access for rural women and children. She had previously attempted to sue her employer for a multi-million dollar settlement when, after repeated clashes with her boss, her contract wasn’t renewed. While this claim remains a topic of much dispute and controversy (a good summary of the case is here), there is no dispute about the Gates Foundation role in promoting the COVID vaccines around the world. So how are those “vaccines” working? Not well. Countries and corporations with high percentage of vaccinated citizens and employees are seeing vaccinated and boosted people contract COVID. In my hometown in Florida, one of the largest hospitals is now reporting that almost 40% of new COVID patients being admitted to the hospital are vaccinated. Two months ago that number was only 18%. The establishment narrative that vaccines are the key to stopping the spread of COVID is crumbling before our eyes. Alex Berenson is doing a terrific job of reporting on this disaster: Vaccines don’t stop Covid hospitalizations or deaths. They never have, even at peak effectiveness. A huge US database offers proof Even at the peak of their protection earlier in 2021, Covid vaccines barely reduced the risk of hospitalizations in vaccinated people who had “breakthrough” infections, new data show. Vaccinated people in a study published Tuesday had a nearly 1 in 200 chance of of requiring hospitalization for Covid in the first six months after being “fully vaccinated.” Brian Cates also is doing some great reporting on the Fauci/CDC Götterdämmerung. So for more than two years now, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the tightly knit cabal at the top of the US & international virology community engaged in a campaign of suppression and lies in a furious attempt to stave off any accountability for what had actually occurred: Not only were US tax dollars spent on gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fauci and Daszak and many others very likely knew all about this and were covering it up, desperate to hide their role in funding a military lab in China that was doing gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses that then somehow escaped the lab and proceeded to wreak havoc around the world. The list of harm caused by these vaccines is growing, not shrinking. Pregnant women in their first two trimesters face a huge risk of miscarriage. World class athletes who have taken the jab are dropping dead or facing cardiac disability. And people over 60 who are vaccinated are dying at a higher rate than people over 60 who are not vaccinated. People, regardless of nationality or type of government, get angry when they realize they have been duped. The promise that COVID vaccines would stop the spread and return life to normal has now been exposed as a fraud. Is COVID helping cool the planet? Well, fewer planes are flying, fewer drivers are on the road and beef is more expensive (which may mean fewer cow farts). The climate fanatics may see this as a positive development, but the biggest threat from COVID is not physical death. It is the death of liberty and an attack on personal freedom. That is the real long-term threat you should worry about. Gateway Pundit