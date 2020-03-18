Earthquake, a magnitude 5.7, hits Utah — the largest since 1992

Salt Lake Tribune – by Matt Canham

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Wasatch Front shortly after 7 a.m., shaking homes from at least Logan and going all the way down to Utah County. It was the state’s largest earthquake since 1992, though at least so far there are no reports of major collapses.

The epicenter of the earthquake was northeast of Magna, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.