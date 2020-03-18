Earthquake, a magnitude 5.7, hits Utah — the largest since 1992

Salt Lake Tribune – by Matt Canham
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Wasatch Front shortly after 7 a.m., shaking homes from at least Logan and going all the way down to Utah County. It was the state’s largest earthquake since 1992, though at least so far there are no reports of major collapses.
The epicenter of the earthquake was northeast of Magna, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A series of aftershocks hit shortly after that, with the strongest being a magnitude 4. It’s likely there would be hundreds of aftershocks in the days to come, Keith Koper, director of the University of Utah Seismograph Stations told FOX 13.
Woke me and the wife up this morning, Midvale utah. Appx 7:09 AM, big aftershock 8:02.
Crazy. I think they are taking out a DUMB base. SLC airport was right by epicenter, now closed/unoperational. Also by army reserve base / slc dump. Empty land out there.
I thought I felt some shaking the last few days…..
First I thought it was the mines blasting up the road.
I just felt a good light aftershock…..9:28 a.m.. today right now.
I’m Near Carlin Nevada. 200 +- miles away.
According to the RSOE EDIS Map They are getting a lot of aftershocks.