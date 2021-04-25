East Cleveland High-Speed Police Chase – Endangering Everyone For Stolen Car – Earning The Hate

ThinkLikeACop

April 24th, 2021.

OUTRAGEOUS police conduct endangering hundreds of people lives, passing each other and stopping for gas then driving like a maniac to get back in pursuit.

https://www.cleveland19.com/2021/03/30/video-east-cleveland-police-shows-dramatic-chase-stolen-truck-that-ended-crash-offensive-language/

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – Newly-released video from an East Cleveland police officer’s body camera shows the car chase and foot pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck.

The chase started late Monday morning after East Cleveland police officers spotted a man getting into a “suspicious” vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen.

Dash camera video from the officer’s cruiser shows the stolen red truck running through construction barrels and over curbs.

The driver, later identified as Andre Rogers, also went the wrong way down roads at high speeds during the chase that lasted approximately 30 minutes, spanning from East Cleveland to North Olmsted and eventually into downtown Cleveland.

During the chase, the footage from inside police vehicles includes audio of the officers.