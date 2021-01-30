Posted: January 30, 2021 Categories: Pics East Fishkill, New York 10:48 17 degrees Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “East Fishkill, New York 10:48 17 degrees”
Had to look this one up. Pop. over 29K
‘The name Fishkill is derived from two Dutch words: Vis (fish) and Kill(creek or stream). Fishkill played an important role in the Revolutionary War when a vast military encampment was established one mile below the village to guard the mountain pass to the south.’
‘Fishkill became part of one of the largest colonial military encampments during the Revolutionary War. General Washington’s aide-de-camp Alexander Hamilton took residence here. The Trinity Church, on Hopewell Avenue in the village, was organized in 1756 and the structure built in 1760. ‘
This was a rest area right off the interstate