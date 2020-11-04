Eastern White Pine- the Tree Rooted in American History





Jan 17, 2020

Documents the eastern white pine tree’s central role in the founding and building of America, its logging history, and its current importance to wildlife and humans.

Why was the eastern white pine (Pinus strobus) at one time the most valuable tree in the world?

Why did the king of England establish the American colonies?

What led up to the American Revolution?

What is the tallest living thing in the northeastern U.S.?

What did primeval white pines look like when the Pilgrims landed?

What is the value of the eastern white pine to wildlife and humans?

Why is walking in a pine forest good for your health?

These questions and more are answered in this documentary film by New England Forests (www.neforests.com).