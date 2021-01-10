Posted: January 10, 2021 Categories: Videos EBS LLin Wood: BE PREPARED FOR AN IMMINENT BLACKOUT. Parler app. 9pm Jan 9 2021 Emergency Broadcast Shamya Freedom Works Jan 9, 2021 FIND IT HERE: https://parler.com/profile/linwood/posts app. 9pm Jan 9 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “EBS LLin Wood: BE PREPARED FOR AN IMMINENT BLACKOUT. Parler app. 9pm Jan 9 2021 Emergency Broadcast”
I agree with this comment. ”
I V A N
5 hours ago
Keep believing that Trump and Q will save the world haha, he is just another puppet like all of them. Better prepare yourself to survive the new world order. Good luck to you all.
remember Biden stated “we’re going into a dark winter”
https://www.dw.com/en/italy-recovers-from-worst-blackout-in-a-decade/a-981188
https://www.news18.com/news/world/several-pakistan-cities-plunge-into-darkness-amid-massive-blackout-minister-urges-calm-3267728.html