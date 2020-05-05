One thought on “Ector County Sheriff Department Arrest Legal Open Carry In Texas | Tyrants

  1. They went out there to protect the bar from who or what!?
    Obviously it wasn’t from sheriffs, cops, or swat!
    A poor bunch of tough dudes with guns ALLOWED themselves to be arrested.
    This is NOT how the war is won!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*