Edward Dowd on Future Recession, Shocking Findings in the CDC Covid Data and Democide

Fresh off a 7-day suspension from Twitter, BlackRock Whistleblower, Ed Dowd is back, with a horrifying report on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

Ed enlisted the help of an insurance industry expert to parse out the CDC Excess Deaths data. He says, “We were looking for other things but what we found was pretty shocking…He broke it down by age and he created a baselines for each age group to come up with excess mortality.

“And the money chart is really Chart 4, which shows that the Millennial age group, 25 to 44 experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality into the fall. It’s the worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history.

CDC EXCESS DEATH RATE • AGE 25-44

Millennials actually saw the highest increase in excess deaths of any other age group, due to the mandates imposed upon them, in order to keep their jobs, 7 times higher than the Silent Generation, (those aged 85+).

“Just to give you an idea, when you look at Chart 4, you see when mandates and boosters hit, the acceleration into the fall and then it re-accelerated into the end of the year. The drop-off in that data we see there’s reporting issues. It takes time for Millennial-aged deaths to be reported, because they’re usually not hospital deaths, so that data’s going to be updated and it’s probably gonna show that continued disturbing trend.

“So, just to put some numbers on this, starting in the summer into the fall, with the mandates and the boosters, there were 61,000 excess Millennial deaths.

“Basically, Millennials experienced a Vietnam War in the second half of 2021. 58,000 people died in the Vietnam War, US troops [over the course of 10 years], so this generation just experienced a Vietnam War [in 6 months].

“I think this is the smoking gun: that the vaccines are causing excess mortality in all age groups and it’s no coincidence that Rochelle Walensky refuses to answer Senator Ron Johnson’s letters. They’re hiding. Fauci’s gone. She’s gone. They’re hiding.

“So, I’m going to put a word out there. It’s an old word but it should be re-introduced into the conversation. It’s called democide: Death by government. So the government, through the mandates has killed people.”

Ed says that his insurance expert collaborator will not be doing any press conferences but he is taking this report to a financial group that’s on the wrong side of this fraud and that through them, his identity will be made public.

Ed also says that a very senior chief risk officer/actuary just reached out to him, wanting to compare notes, so he thinks this is only the beginning of the response from the financial community.

“If you’re on Wall Street and you still think Pfizer and Moderna are good buys, I’ve got news for you: there’s some catalysts coming that are probably not going to be good for holding those stocks.

Dowd does not see the liability protections afforded by the US Government to vaccine manufacturers protecting them, this time.

He says, “I’ve done a lot of work into the clinical data with [Ventavia whistleblower] Brook Jackson on the prima facie evidence that the FDA wanted to hide the data for 75 years, which points to clinical fraud.”

On his GETTR account, Dowd is posting the tables for the other age groups. The excess mortality rate for the GenX cohort, aged 45 to 64 also shows a clear early-fall mortality spike, consistent with that of the Millennials, with 101,000 excess deaths since August 2021.

The over-65 Baby Boomers saw 306,000 excess deaths, which he describes as a “World War II” event, saying, “291,000 people died in World War II from the US.”

In another interview Ed did yesterday with Infowars, he told Alex Jones, “It’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in my life…

“We’ve had 1.1 million excess deaths since the pandemic began, many of which occurred in the second half of [2021], which is, again all you need to know.

“1.1 million excess deaths equates to 4,000 World Trade Center events.

“The media wants to talk about Ukraine and we just literally had a war, here on our own soil. We’re at war with someone and it’s occurring.”

When Alex asked him what could possibly have been the motive for this “democide”, Ed responded, “This is speculation on my part but since the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913, the system writ large – not any one individual – but the system viewed the human being as a center of profit.

“If we think about the debt bubble that I’ve talked about, the sovereign debt bubble and all of the liabilities associated with both unfunded and funded medicare, pensions, what have you, what if the system, writ large viewed killing a human being as more profitable than extracting profit?”

Being that he’s a high-level market analyst, both interviewers asked him about his predictions for the economy, with yesterday’s announcement of a 7.9% rise in inflation in February, which of course, the Democrats are chalking up to “corporate greed”.

Ed predicts a recession in the Third Quarter or definitely before the end of this year.

He reminded Alex Jones that Joe Biden’s first act in office was to cancel the Keystone Pipeline and, “There was a plan to shut down energy production in this country and the high oil prices we saw before the war were due to that and also monetary inflation and also supply chain issues from these stupid mandates…We’re going to see food riots in the fall. It’s going to be like the Arab Spring but across the globe…Once food becomes 50% of your disposable income, food riots ensue.”

He told Steve Bannon, “We’re at a very critical point in history, where a lot of the inflation over the last ten years went into assets and now, we’re going to see inflation in things we need and deflation in those assets. So, it’s a one-two punch – and that’s coming.

“We also have what I see as supply shocks that are different from monetary influences. This is the first spike in commodity prices since ’83 that we’ve seen without a corresponding rise in interest rates. So, this is supply shock-driven, so it’s gonna be a disaster over the next 12 months, in my humble opinion…

“The more we wake up and convince that they were literally just poisoned, the more of a chance that we have for these guys to go down literally without a fight, because they need their useful idiots to believe their lies.

“The American Revolution really only started with about 5% of the population that were active. If we can get to 10%, 15%, 20%, 30%, it’s over. We win.

“I’d also like to make a plea to members of the Cult in the mainstream media – because, it came out recently that they were getting paid off by the Government to spread these lies. That’s now fact…

“My plea is this: ‘The people who you supposedly work for poisoned you, through mandates, through whatever. It’s time for you to figure out where you stand on the side of the fight and do your part, within these institutions to get the word out to the rest of the people.’”

